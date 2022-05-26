Switzerland confirms its second case in Geneva

Switzerland: second case of Monkeypox in Switzerlandin Geneva, of a patient who recently arrived from Spain.

According to the Department of Health, the person is stable He was not required to be taken to the hospital, so he is isolated at home.

The first case in Switzerland was confirmed on May 21 in the canton of Bern. It must be remembered that this is the first outbreak of monkeypox in which transmission routes have been discovered outside of the areas where this disease is endemic; in West and Central Africa.

Symptoms of monkeypox

Monkeypox is less dangerous than traditional smallpox A disease that has been eradicated for more than four decades. Symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle fatigue, and a rash usually appear on the face, hands, feet, eyes, or genitals.

It also spreads by droplets By direct physical contact; In addition, in recent days, experts have made clear in recent weeks that it is not a sexually transmitted disease.

On the other hand, the World Health Organization confirmed on Tuesday at least 131 cases and 108 other suspects In various countries of Europe, America, Asia and Oceania.

Spain emerged as the country With more infections Confirmed (40), followed by Portugal (37) and the United Kingdom (20).