Switzerland cancels its training after discovering 19 cases of stomach problems

The Swiss women’s soccer team, which is playing the European soccer championships in England, canceled training on Monday after 19 players and staff reported stomach problems.

The Swiss team started its campaign in the continental championship with a draw with Portugal on Saturday (2-2) and will face Sweden in the second match of Group C on Wednesday.

However, their preparations for that match were hampered at Bramall Lane as eight players and 11 staff members were forced to self-isolate due to gastrointestinal symptoms.

The Swiss Football Federation confirmed in a statement that the affected players are Izisa Egbojon, Svenja Volmley, Serena Fridley, Rachel Kejic, Lara Marti, Sandrine Moron, Julia Sterley and Riola Schimaele. They and infected staff will remain isolated until they have no symptoms.

“The cause of the digestive problems cannot be definitively explained from the current situation. The symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea are severe, but so far short-lived, and some have had only mild symptoms or no symptoms this morning,” Swiss team doctor Martin Scheuber said.

In addition, he reported that they will travel to Sheffield, where they will play their match against Sweden on Wednesday, if the players’ symptoms ease. “If everyone is asymptomatic tomorrow we can travel to Sheffield as planned. If not, further investigation is required.”