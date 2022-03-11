Switzerland, bronze medalist in Tokyo, goes to glory in Rosarito

Mexican. – Never before in history has beach volleyball been so much talked about in Switzerland, as it does today thanks to women’s duo Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre.

On the Rosarito Beach Volleyball World Tour, the Swiss will arrive as one of the favorites to win the title, after winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

It was a historic achievement for a country that has always distinguished itself with its own soccer teams, but for a few years now it has been developing other disciplines, including volleyball in all its forms.

At that Olympic fair, Switzerland was placed only behind the United States and Australia, giving it a slightly clearer view of those running for candidates for the international event to be hosted by Baja California from March 23-27.

The successes of Heidrich and Verge-Depre are not only on that prestigious bronze in Japan, but also on the European Championship they won in Latvia, defeating Germany in the Grand Final.

With these signals, Switzerland will undoubtedly be one of the teams that will most captivate Mexican fans who gather to watch the beach show.