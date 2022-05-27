Switzerland beats Andorra to host the 2027 . Alpine World Championships

Andorra will not host the 2027 Alpine World Championships. international skating federationFIS) Select Crans-Montana (Switzerland) station for appointment. The call took place on Wednesday in Milan.

The commitment to the world championship remains intact. Andorra will not host the 2027 World Cup, but will fight for the 2029 Cup.

The main alpine skiing event was held in Crans-Montana

He was the president of the FISJohan Eliasch in charge of advertising. An appointment that could have been watched worldwide in streaming from the international entity’s YouTube channel.

Principality cShe competed with Crans Montana (Switzerland), Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany), and Narvik (Norway).. For the Swiss and Germans, this was the second time in a row that they had applied for “The main event of alpine skiing”, How is the World Cup classified? On the other hand, Norwegians and Andorans made their debut as applicants.

Each candidate has 10 minutes each to present his proposal to the FIS Council and convince its 16 members of their strength.

Andorra will make a strong return to the 2029 event

They have received on the site Judgment for general manager and sporting director of the Andorra 2027 show David Hidalgo and Santi Lopez. Also in attendance were the Andorran Ski Association Vice President and Director, Patrick Toussaint and Carles Visa. David Hidalgo is clear:

Andorra will insist until it comes true. The next goal opens, candidacy for the 2029 World Championships. “The team and the state will make all their efforts, abilities, enthusiasm and professionalism so that the world championship can be held in Andorra.”

In the evaluation section, The President of the Andorran Ski Federation (FAE), Beppe Bentat, praised the outstanding work done in conceptualizing the file and promoting the candidacy for the World Championships. He said it was a “very powerful” project. in the same line, a respectful person I felt it proud Stating that;

“The submitted project is relevant and innovative from the point of view of providing concepts that we have not seen at any FIS event so far.”

Next version of The World Championships will be in 2023 in Courchevel-Méribel (France). Saalbach (Austria) will be the venue two years later, in 2025.