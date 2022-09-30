Switzerland asks football clubs to compensate some epidemic aid

The Swiss Federal Office of Sport This Thursday, she announced that she will be ordering several Professional Football Clubs That they repaid about four million euros they received a lot, as part of aid measures for the sport during the acute period of the epidemic.

The aid package has risen to nearly the total 500 million euros in 2020 and 2021 To prevent the deterioration of Swiss sports structures.

However, after analyzing the use of the attributed funds, the sports office He concluded that the amount of money transferred to clubs Swiss Football League “It was not always in line with the goals being pursued.”

The purpose of the assistance was to cover financial damages resulting from imprisonment and a ban for several months from any practice Team sport and with the public.

After a series of checks, the sports authorities concluded that there were overlaps in the payments in favor of several clubs, which are now required to return what was given to them in excess, but only in year 2021.

It is estimated that the amount to be repaid is approx 4 million euros.

On the other hand, the The government has abandoned the demand to return of funds awarded in 2020.

Next to footballWomen’s sports in general and semi-professional team sports have benefited from government support during the pandemic. EFE