Switzerland. – Adecco’s profit drops 19% in the third quarter to 108 million

Madrid, November 3 (Europe Press) –

Net profit attributable to Swiss human resources firm Adecco was €108 million in the third quarter of 2022, which is a 19% decrease compared to the same period last year, according to a results calculation obtained by the company. Posted this Thursday.

Revenue grew between July and September by 16% to 6,044 million euros. However, the company explained that the impact of currencies increased profits by three percentage points, while the impact of mergers and acquisitions was 7.5 points.

By business segments, the turnover of the temporary business division reached 4,633 million euros, an increase of 8%, while the consulting and outsourcing business grew by 70%, to 1,057 million euros.

The talent search business increased its turnover by 28% in the period to 197 million, while the employee training business put its quarterly income at 87 million, an increase of 19%.

The cost of services provided by Adecco workers between July and September amounted to 4,777 million euros, up 15.6%, while selling, general and administrative expenses increased 27% to 1,082 million euros.

In this way, the net profit attributable for the entire first nine months of 2022 amounted to €277 million, 31% lower. For its part, the company’s revenue grew by 13% compared to the same period last year, reaching 17,428 million euros.