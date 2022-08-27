Switzerland | A chilling discovery under a melting glacier

It is difficult to notice the melting of the Aletsch glacier, the largest in Switzerland, covering an area of ​​more than 80 kilometers from a bird’s eye view. However, signs of climate change are present. This month, the remains of a plane that crashed in 1968 appeared without a trace. It is now rising to the surface after the thick layer of ice that covered it has melted.

“The glaciers are disappearing, if they continue like this in 2090, only 10% of the glacier will remain,” said Dominic Nelen, mountain guide.

In recent months, human remains have been found in various regions of the Alps. Before, such findings were rare. Now they are recorded almost every year and with increasing frequency.

“Here we can see the water problem, and it’s a problem for all of Europe and the world. We need water all over Europe,” says Stefan Gavner, Alpine ranger.

The effects of global warming are most evident in Les Diablerets, a mountain station at an altitude of 3,000 meters, where the remains of an ice-covered Roman road have been found since the time of the Roman Empire … Scientists are analyzing the changes that are taking place to better predict what is to come.