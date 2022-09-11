Swiss women are happy with the World Cup qualifiers

National team

Swiss women happy with World Cup qualifying competition: ‘A good draw, but the situation is doubtful’ The Swiss will meet Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina at home in the World Cup qualifiers. The main thing to talk about is the situation.

Will Kumba Sue (left) and Viola Calligaris reach the worlds in Australia and New Zealand? Salvatore de Nolvi / Keystone

90 minutes Decide if you want it or not. If the Swiss soccer team wins on October 11 after the normal time, they will travel to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. If they lose, they watch the light on TV at home.

For this important playoff, Switzerland has to deal with a solvable task. In class, they encounter either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina. Like Switzerland, both teams qualified as group runners-up, but scored fewer points than the Swiss. As the runner-up, Switzerland only has to play the second round of qualifying, while Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet on October 6.

Geraldine Rutler (left) and Anna Maria Kronogorsevich cheer. Cyril Zingaro/Cornerstone

The national team coach Nielsen is satisfied: “The draw has created almost the best possible scenario,” he says. “It is important that we play at home, and we are happy with our opponents. We wanted to avoid matches against Belgium and Austria because it could have been difficult at that time.”

Captain Lia Wälti expects Wales to win because the team is better individually. “But no matter who our opponent will be: I expect the team to play more defensively and stay away from counter-attacks. That is why it is important for us to play our own game. Then I am convinced that with the good performance of the team we have very realistic chances of qualifying for the World Cup.”

Captain Leah Whati believes that her team will win the World Cup ticket. Claudio de Capitani / Fresh Fox

The Intercontinental Qualifying Championship is imminent

While the lottery can be viewed as positive, Nielsen disagrees on another issue. The resignation – the match on October 11th is his last as national coach for Switzerland – criticizes the kick-off format. “I don’t like the situation at all,” he says. Among other things, Nielsen is of the opinion that the playoffs should have been played at a neutral venue.

Stepping down as national coach after the World Cup play-off: Nils Nielsen. Claudio de Capitani / Fresh Fox

Speaking of special mode: For the weakest winner of the three qualifiers, qualification continues into February with an intercontinental mini-tournament in Australia. If Switzerland beat Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina after 90 minutes, that topic will be off the table. If they only win in overtime or on penalties, the big accounts can start. In theory, Ireland and Iceland could still outperform Switzerland in the table, which consists of qualifying group points and the cut-off decision. That’s why the motto is: win the game in 90 minutes – and then the trip abroad can be booked for the summer of 2023.