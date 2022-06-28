Swiss Tour 2022 | Track, stages, schedules and places to watch on TV

Evenpole, Daniel Felipe Martinez and Ion Izagiri, some references to the 85 . edition

We tell you when and where to see the stages of the Swiss test

come the Tour of Switzerland 2022. This Sunday, June 12, will run until next Sunday, June 19, with an eight-stage route with a total length of 1,343 kilometers.

Route and stages tour of Switzerland

The first stage will take place on an undulating circuit that is completed four times, with a total of over 2,000 meters of accumulated difference in elevation.

The second day will be a leg break, also with an altitude of about 2,000m and a climb to Challpass (6.3 km to 6.2), whose summit is 15 km from the Aesch finish line.

On the Tuesday between Isch and Grinchen, in the Jura, the theater promises a show in continuous ups and downs, with uneven 3,000 metres, while on Wednesdays the road softens to get to Bronnen. The ascent to a satellite, near the finish line, may present some surprises.

The fifth stage between Embry and Novazano, with an area of ​​193 km, is a good show for classic lovers, a real exclusion test with constant ups and downs in sections of the 2009 Mendrisio World Championship track.

Friday between Locarno-Moosalp, a day with two outlets and a high end. The great battle will begin at the Neuvenen Pass, the highest road pass in Switzerland (13.6 km at 7.8). To finish the climb to Mosalp (17.7 km at 7.6) where the year will be determined.

Weekend Promises. The road between Ambury and Malbun, 196 kilometers long, is similar to the previous one. You have to climb Lukmanier (29 km at 5 percent) and reach Malbun (12.6 km at 8.6), an experience with fire.

And to finish, on Sunday the 19th, a 25 km flat trial suitable for specialists from start and finish in Vaduz, the capital of Liechtenstein.

Switzerland Tour 2022 favorites

Belgian ramko EvenbolColombian Daniel Felipe Martinez and Spanish Ion Isaguir Here are some references to the 85th edition of the Swiss Test. Evenbol, the recent winner of the Tour of Norway, will be one of the favorites in the orphanage race for the soon-to-be champions of the Tour de France. Together with the young Belgian, the Colombian will start at the beginning Daniel Felipe Martinezthe winner of the Basque Country Tour, who will wear the Ineos stripes that include Adam YachtingAnd the Geraint Thomas s Tom BidcockOne of the strongest teams in Switzerland.

Spanish peloton will be a trick Ion Isaguir (Cofidis) on his pre-round exam, and Movistar comes in with “seven” from Alex Aranburu’s formation, Evan Garcia CortinaAnd the Gonzalo SerranoAnd the Albert Torres s Nelson OliveiraAnd the Oscar Rodriguez s Antonio Pedro.

Winners’ Tour in Switzerland 2022

2021 Richard Carapaz (ECU)

2019 Egan Bernal (Colonel)

2018 Richie Porte (Australia).

2017. Simon Spilak (SLO)