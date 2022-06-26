Swiss Tour 2022 | Track, profile, schedule and TV for stage 6 today

When and where you can watch stage 6 of today’s Tour of Switzerland cycling on TV, online and live

The sixth stage is disputed between the cities of Locarno and Mosalp (179.3 km)

Today, Friday, June 17, the sixth phase of Tour of Switzerland 2022 city ​​tour Locarno s crosses (179.3 km).

The first day of the high mountain arrives in switzerland tour. It does this with two special-class ports, as well as a high-quality one. First, the peloton will face the ascent to Nufenen pass. The pass itself, from “HC”, was calculated at a distance of 13.6 km by 7.8%, after which the candidates will play the ball going up to crosses. General’s main day.

ROUTE STAGE 6 SWITZERLAND Vuelta

Stage schedule for today’s tour of Switzerland

start time: 12:45 pm (CET)

Approximate completion time: 5:00 pm (CET)

WHERE TO WATCH IT ON VUELTA SWITZERLAND TV

85th edition of behind Swiss It can be watched live on TV. in CataloniaThe test can be seen directly esport3 (3:45 p.m. CET), while in the Basque Country the race can be continued ETB1 And on your website eitb.eusStarts from 5:00 pm. (CET).

After each of the stages comprising a file behind Switzerland 2022 You can consult in sports best summary All categories have been updatedas well as the reactions of the protagonists.