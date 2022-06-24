Swiss Tour 2022 | Track, profile, schedule and TV for stage 5 today

When and where can you watch the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland cycling today on TV, online and live

The fifth stage is disputed between the cities of Ambri and Novazano (193.3 km)

Today, Thursday, June 16, the fifth phase of Tour of Switzerland 2022 city ​​tour embry s Novazano (193.3 km).

aClassic leg cut In the second part of the race, the day of the day makes for a fitting date for classic lovers.

Strange way out, because the first 60 km slopes to the foot Mount Senri (2a, 6.3 km at 6.9 percent).

After landing, they will reach about 35 kilometers of flat land that will deposit a peloton in a mountain-looking circle that they must complete two turns.

It will be an elimination exercise, full of heights, which includes 3 ascents to San Pietro Castle (2 km to 5.1), 2 to Lower Morbius (1 km to 8.6), 3 climbs to Pedrinate (3rd, 2.5 km to 7.7) and the last 3 to Novazano including 1.9 km arrival at 5.8

ROUTE STAGE 5 SWITZERLAND VELTA

Stage schedule for today’s tour of Switzerland

start time: 12:45 pm (CET)

Approximate completion time: 5:00 pm (CET)

WHERE TO WATCH IT ON VUELTA SWITZERLAND

85th edition of behind Swiss It can be watched live on TV. in CataloniaThe test can be seen directly esport3 (3:45 p.m. CET), while in the Basque Country the race can be continued ETB1 And on your website eitb.eusStarts from 5:00 pm. (CET).

