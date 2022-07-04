Swiss Tour 2022 | Track, profile, schedule and TV for stage 3 today

When and where you can watch the third stage of the Cycling Tour of Switzerland today on TV, online and live

The third stage is disputed between the cities of Esch and Grinch (176.9 km)

Today, Tuesday, June 14, the third phase of the program Tour of Switzerland 2022 city ​​tour H s Greenshine (176.9 km).

The third day of competition in the Swiss Test will see up to three mountainous difficulties, the most notable being the first. Class 1 port, kilometer 82.

ROUTE STAGE 3 SWISS Vuelta

Stage schedule for today’s tour of Switzerland

start time: 12:54 pm (CET)

Approximate completion time: 5:07 pm (CET)

WHERE TO WATCH IT ON VUELTA SWITZERLAND TV

85th edition of behind Swiss It can be watched live on TV. in CataloniaThe test can be seen directly esport3 (3:45 p.m. CET), while in the Basque Country the race can be continued ETB1 And on your website eitb.eusStarts from 5:00 pm. (CET).

After each of the stages comprising a file behind Switzerland 2022 You can consult in sports best summary All categories have been updatedas well as the reactions of the protagonists.