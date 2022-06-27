Swiss Tour 2022 | Tour, profile, schedule and TV for stage 4 today

When and where you can watch the fourth stage of the Cycling Tour of Switzerland today on TV, online and live

Fourth stage disputed between the cities of Grinchen and Brunnen (190.8 km)

Today, Wednesday, June 15, the fourth phase of Tour of Switzerland 2022 city ​​tour Greenshine s bronnin (190.8 km).

The fourth day of competition the candidates should not suffer. Escape or sprint. Only two mountain difficulties throughout the day. The first is of the third category and the second of the second category. Course 15 km from the finish line.

ROUTE STAGE 4 SWITZERLAND Vuelta

Stage schedule for today’s tour of Switzerland

start time: 12:45 pm (CET)

Approximate completion time: 5:00 pm (CET)

WHERE TO WATCH IT ON VUELTA SWITZERLAND TV

85th edition of behind Swiss It can be watched live on TV. in CataloniaThe test can be seen directly esport3 (3:45 p.m. CET), while in the Basque Country the race can be continued ETB1 And on your website eitb.eusStarts from 5:00 pm. (CET).

After each of the stages comprising a file behind Switzerland 2022 You can consult in sports best summary All categories have been updatedas well as the reactions of the protagonists.