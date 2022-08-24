Swiss. Tiktoker shows what supermarkets in the country look like | video

digital millennium

Mexico / 08.23.2022 19:47:05

Going to the supermarket is an activity that can be stressful or relaxing, but in the end many people find it necessary to stock up. Although he is in Mexico There are places that feature the products they sell, and few have systems or Technology beyond the traditional.

This story is different in Switzerland, the country where the supermarket chain is located migros They have complete process automation, according to tiktoker called Christian Guzman.

As a Barcelona native shows, when you enter, you have to connect your mobile device to a computer and then, You will have to take your own scanner to distinguish the things you will put in the shopping cart yourself.

In this way, he shows how he takes things and when he chooses them, he tags them and they appear in a file Show from which device It also has its area in the cart, and it throws what will be the calculation in the sum.

Once done, bring up tiktoker, you have to leave the scanner after swiping the code. finally, You have to go to a station where you will have to pay through the phone you used at first.

in the comments, Guzmán wrote that there is also the option to pay in the traditional box; However, he said he did not record that part.

with 17.7 million views and over 1.2 million views Likestiktoker surprised quite a few other users, who put over 10.5 million comments in the box.

Among the comments, people have indicated that such actions cause unemployment or that users are doing “the work for them”: “sI mean the traditional fund which is at least adapted and useful to society…“,”an actWhat if I accidentally put something in the bag or no longer want to?“We wish we didn’t have that much technology.”among other things.

