Swiss residents join “International Legion” to fight for Ukraine

A total of 35 citizens reside in Switzerland, including Three Swiss citizensVolunteer to be a part of “International Legion” Which seeks to form in Ukraine against the Russian invasion, in response to the appeal of the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Many of these volunteers belong to the important Kosovo community in SwitzerlandChannel indicated Radio and Television Switzerland (RTS).

The mediator however points out that in Switzerland, traditionally neutral countryThe Penal Code expressly prohibits, in Article 94, Swiss citizens from being part of the forces abroad, under penalties of at least three years in prison.

Swiss media also reported that the country’s ambassador to Kyiv, Claude Wild, had left Ukraine due to the deteriorating security situation in the country, along with and with four other diplomatic staff. Swiss Army Special Forces Support.

RTS Until last Sunday, Zelensky announced the recruitment of foreign soldiers for The fighting in Ukraine.

“All foreigners who want to join the resistance against the Russian occupiers and protect global security They are invited by the Ukrainian authorities to join the defense forcesThe Ukrainian presidency stated, “that a special unit will be formed under the name” International Legion”.