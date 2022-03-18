Swiss prosecutor closes investigation against alleged Maduro figurehead | Europe update | Dr..

The Geneva Prosecutor’s Office has closed an investigation into Colombian businessman Alex Saab, the alleged figurehead of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was facing charges of money laundering through accounts in Switzerland.

A spokesperson for the Geneva Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to EFE that the proceeding opened against Saab in 2018 was already classified in December 2020, due to a lack of evidence. Saab is being held in the African archipelago of Cape Verde and faces possible extradition to the United States, where the Justice Department indicts him for alleged corruption.

According to a note from the legal defense of Saab, the Swiss public prosecutor in this case investigated the information obtained from the local UBS bank, which showed movements between bank accounts only within the country, and therefore the evidence was not sufficient to continue the case.

Facing pressure from the United States, the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) stressed that Saab should be released, saying his detention was “arbitrary and unlawful”.

The US indictment instead asserts that SABB laundered up to $350 million allegedly defrauded through Venezuela’s exchange control system. According to the US Department of Justice, between November 2011 and September 2015, Saab, along with other partners, transferred these illicit earnings from Venezuela to US bank accounts, which is why Washington is defending its jurisdiction in the case. (EFE)