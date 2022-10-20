Swiss prosecutor appeals acquittal of Blatter and Platini | Europe update | Dr..

The Swiss Prosecutor’s Office in July appealed the acquittal of two former leaders of FIFA and UEFA, Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, in a fraud case, it indicated this Thursday (10.20.2022) in a statement.

“The attorney general’s office appealed to the Appeals Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court within the statutory period and requested the complete annulment of the judgment in first instance,” a ministry spokeswoman said in an email to AFP. The prosecution indicated that it will not make any further statements in this regard.

After six years of investigation and two weeks of trial for fraud in Switzerland, the lower court acquitted Blatter, 86, and Platini, 67, on July 8. The former top international football manager and French football icon has been jailed for five years. The prosecution had requested in mid-June of the year and eight months in prison suspended.

They were accused of illegally obtaining, at FIFA’s expense, 2 million Swiss francs (1.8 million euros) “for the benefit of Michel Platini”.

The Triple Ballon d’Or winner advised Blatter between 1998 and 2002, during the latter’s first term at the helm of FIFA, and the two men signed a contract in 1999 providing for an annual bonus of 300,000 Swiss francs, paid in full by FIFA.

But in January 2011, the former midfielder who later became UEFA president (2007-2015) confirmed the existence of a “debt of 2 million Swiss francs”, which the prosecution described as a “fake invoice”.

The two men, for their part, insisted that they had agreed from the outset on an annual salary of one million Swiss francs through a verbal and unspeakable “gentleman’s agreement”, without FIFA’s finances allowing for Platini’s immediate payment.

Platini “was worth his million,” Blatter assured the judges, before Michel Platini recounted informal negotiations to the point that the currency had not been determined: “I said in jest, ‘In pestas, in liras, in rubles, in marks, you decide,'” according to the French.

The court held that fraud “has not been established with the prospect of confidence in certainty”, thus applying the principle of law under which “it shall be judged in favor of the accused in case of doubt”. (AFP)