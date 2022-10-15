Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis proposes ERE to more than 200 workers in Spain | Economie

The Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company It announced a work regulation file (ERE) for regulatory reasons that will affect between 220 and 240 people in Spain, where it employs about 1,100 workers, some of whom are in an institutional office in Madrid. As the company reported this Friday, the layoffs are part of a “deep transformation” of its business that is going through a global streamlining of its operating model to focus on innovation and productivity. This plan will mean the departure of about 8,000 workers around the world.

The company explained in a statement that the layoffs will affect the operational part and field and office jobs, not production plants. The ER This was announced on Friday morning to the workers and now the usual process will begin to prepare the negotiating table and start the procedures for the departure of those affected by the file.

Over the past four years, Novartis has evolved from a healthcare conglomerate, with high operating expenses limiting the ability to invest in core activities, such as research and development and licensing, into an innovative pharmaceutical company, an evolution that “also needs to navigate the way of business and how it is organize it.” One of the changes recorded is the merger of the Pharmaceutical and Oncology business units and a strategy focused on five therapeutic areas: cardiovascular disease, immunology, neuroscience, solid tumors and hematology.

The company has highlighted that the resulting new structure will be “more flexible and simple”, but that it “includes the elimination of certain positions across the organization”. Novartis expressed its readiness to “mitigate as much as possible” the consequences of these reorganizations and dismissals and confirmed that it will maintain a “position of continuous dialogue during the negotiation process” with union representatives, which will begin soon.

In Spain, Novartis has its headquarters in Barcelona, ​​a corporate office in Madrid, and the collaborators are spread all over the country. It has five production plants in Spain, those in Palafolls, Les Franqueses and Esplugues, in Barcelona, ​​one in Murcia and the other in Zaragoza, after In 2020, it sold its factories in Barberà del Vallès and El Masnou.

In 2020, the company introduced ERE to the commercial respiratory district, which resulted in 63 people being fired. Miguel Moore, a representative of the Tunisian General Labor Union at Novartis, explained that the announcement of the ERE was not “nice, but expected” news due to the restructuring that the company announced months ago, although he realized that the impact was “much greater” than they expected.

Raul Martinez, Head of State for the Pharmaceutical Sector at CCOO, considers the ERE to have no justification because Novartis’ economic results are positive. Martinez confirmed that unions still had no information on how to implement it, but stressed that ERE would have a special impact on Catalonia, where the multinational is based in this community.