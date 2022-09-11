Swiss director Alain Tanner dies at 92

This content was published on September 11, 2022 – 20:01

Geneva, September 11 (EFE). Swiss director Alain Tanner, one of the symbols of national and European cinema, also known for militancy, has died at the age of 92, the association that bears his name announced, Sunday.

Tanner is considered the father of the “renaissance” of Swiss cinema in the 1970s, and since then has become a reference for later generations of film professionals, who were also inspired by his activism.

The films in which Tanner marked an era are “Carlos, Dead or Alive” (1969), “Salamandra” (1971) and “Jonas Will Turn 25 in 2000” (1976), a film that had an international impact and that dealt with The disillusionment that followed the 1968 social movement.

In 1983, he filmed “In the White City”, which was followed by “A Flame in My Heart” (1986), “Fourbi” (1996), “Jonas and Lila, See You Tomorrow” (1999) and ” Flores de Sangre” “(2002), among others.

His films have been awarded many famous European film festivals such as Cannes, Venice and Locarno, in addition to the American ones.

Tanner became a central figure of cinema in Switzerland due to his conviction that filmmaking was, far from being an art, a business of a political nature, which led him to engage – among other issues – for the benefit of the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip. . EFE

he / psh

