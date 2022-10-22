Swiss companies and cities join efforts to save energy

Switzerland is looking for ways to save electricity and gas this winter. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally



Switzerland has launched an energy-saving coalition for businesses, government, cantons, civil society and municipalities, in an effort to maintain gas and electricity supplies through the winter.

Like many other European countries, Switzerland is at risk of energy shortages following Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies.

The Swiss Energy Minister, Simonetta Sommaruga, and the head of the Economy portfolio, Guy Parmelin, presented the new alliance on Thursday.

The volunteer initiative starts with 180 organizations from the public and private sectors committed to reducing their energy consumption.

For example, the Swiss Federal Railways will reduce heating on trains, while several municipalities have announced initiatives to save gas and electricity.

The Alliance for Energy is joining the current “Energy Scarce, Let’s Not Waste It” campaign, which encourages households to save energy.

On Wednesday, the government revealed its plans to set up a network of standby power plants, to complement a raft of other measures, including increasing hydropower capacity and emergency rescue funds for struggling energy companies.

Officials say water levels at hydropower plants are currently at normal levels, but the weather will affect how Switzerland handles eventual power shortages in the coming months.

