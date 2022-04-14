Swiss ‘banker of the year’ convicted in corruption trial

ZurichApril 13 – Swiss judges on Wednesday sentenced Beren Vincennes, the former CEO of Raiffeisen Switzerland, to three years and three quarters in prison, finding him guilty of fraud and other charges in a trial that rocked the country with allegations of fraudulent dealings. Invoices.

In one of the country’s most high-profile business crime trials in decades, a Zurich district court indicted Vincennes, who was the Swiss “banker of the year” and accused of making millions through illegal deals while he was CEO. For the credit union – for various crimes.

He was also found not guilty on other charges. You can appeal the ruling.

All seven defendants denied the charges against them.

Prosecutors were demanding nearly 70 million Swiss francs ($75 million) in assets from the seven defendants, as well as financial penalties and prison terms of between two and six years for all but one of them.

The case focused on conflicts of business interest between various companies that include Vincennes and another defendant. Both were charged with forgery.

The trial, which was moved from a court to the Volkshaus Theater in Zurich due to increased public interest, also investigated the 65-year-old’s misuse of company expenses.

Vincennes testified in court when he began last January that a nearly CHF200,000 bill for visits to a strip club was largely work related, while a CHF700 dinner with a woman he met on the dating app Tinder was Justified because he was thinking about it. Its about a job in real estate.

Other defendants were accused of anti-competitive behavior and of acting as a partner in the operations of companies through which they earned millions, according to prosecutors.