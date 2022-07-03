Swiss airspace reopens after computer crash | Europe update | Dr..

Swiss airspace has reopened, after being completely closed for more than two hours on Wednesday morning (15.06.2022) due to a computer malfunction, Skyguide’s air traffic controller announced.

“The technical issue with SkyGuide has been resolved and the airspace closure has been lifted at 0830 (0630 GMT),” the company said in a statement.

“Swiss airspace has reopened and flight operations have resumed in Switzerland and at Geneva and Zurich airports,” Skyguid tweeted.

The company did not give any details about the reason for the failure.

Earlier this morning, Skyguide announced the closure of Swiss airspace for “security reasons”.

Shortly before, Geneva Airport reported the suspension of take-off and landing until 09:00 GMT.

SkyGuide said the company “regrets the incident and its consequences for its customers, partners and passengers at Geneva and Zurich airports”.

And the press agency ATS-Keystone indicated that international flights to Switzerland were diverted to Milan Airport in northern Italy due to this problem.

Zurich is the first airport in Switzerland and about 10.2 million passengers passed through it in 2021. A total of 5.9 million people used Geneva airport last year. These numbers are lower than those recorded before the coronavirus pandemic, due to the health restrictions still in place. (Agence France Presse).