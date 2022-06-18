Swing in the room move: the Premier League instead of the Premier League?

At Borussia Dortmund, David Raum is the favorite for the left-back position. BVB officials have been working on the signing of the international player from TSG Hoffenheim for some time. But a transfer appears increasingly unlikely.

Bild newspaper headlines on Saturday that the 24-year-old’s move to Dortmund threatens to fail. According to the daily, Premier League clubs Newcastle United and West Ham United include Hoffenheim on their list. ‘Sky’ has unanimously reported five to eight stakeholders from the English elite league – including Manchester United.

Premier League advantage

A preferred option has not yet emerged in the poker room transfer, but according to the pay-TV station, moving abroad is currently the most likely scenario. Premier League clubs advantage: They can easily face Hoffenheim’s €40m transfer fee. BVB – if any – can only strike after player sales.

Dortmund have only a chance to assert themselves against the English competition if they can convince Raum to change themselves. The 24-year-old can allegedly imagine his move to Dortmund. Should the Premier League clubs decline, BVB’s standing in the transfer match with Hoffenheim would improve dramatically.