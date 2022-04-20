Swimming restores the duel of Australia and the United States

The two swimming superpowers, Australia and the United States, will meet in a new territory “Duel in the pond” This summer, with the stars involved Ariarn Titmus and Katie Ledecky Renewing the Olympic rivalry between them, as announced Wednesday.

The first “pool fencing” was held in 2003 in Indianapolis after the Sydney Olympics.

The Americans have won the previous three editions (2003, 2005 and 2007).

Each country will put together a team of 30 swimmers to compete in Sydney from 19-21 August, to commemorate a successful event last held in 2007. Each nation’s team will feature Olympic, Paralympic and Open Water Champions, with the Ocean Race taking place at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Australia and the United States dominated swimming at the Tokyo Games last year, winning 50 Olympic medals between them.

Perhaps the biggest draw will be the confrontation between Australian Titmus and Ledecky, who each won two gold medals in Tokyo. Ledecky, 25, had to settle for the silver behind 21-year-old Titmus in the 400m freestyle, but won the 800m ahead of the Australian.

Titmus also won gold in the 200m, with Ledecky finishing a disappointing fifth, but the American won his second individual Olympic title in Japan in the 1500m freestyle.

Australians Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeown, as well as Americans Caleb Dressel and Reagan Smith, could also be among the big names in Sydney.