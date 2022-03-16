Sweden and Finland’s neutrality falters, and both countries seek to bolster their military defenses

No rush but no stopping. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Scandinavian countries, which did not join NATO, are seeking to strengthen their defense.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced Thursday that defense spending will be raised to 2% of GDP “as soon as practicable.” Finland could go further and revise its traditional neutrality:

Alexander StepFormer Finnish Prime Minister:

“There has been a historic change regarding NATO. Before that it was 50% against 24% in favor, now 54% in favor and 20% against. People here are afraid that Russia will do the same to Finland. Or Sweden more than Ukraine. And he sees that we need to Improving our security if not in the short term at least in the long term through a military alliance like NATO and collective defense.”

After consulting with the political parties in the Finnish Parliament about their perception of the crisis and their position regarding possible NATO accession, Finland’s Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, announced a few days ago that Finland will review its security policy this spring. Marine did not mention dates or deadlines for discussion and debate over the country’s entry into NATO. For now, the priority seems to be to strengthen security cooperation in all possible ways.