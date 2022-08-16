The sun hit Odeonsplatz, as the long final race at Ludwigstrasse ended. Arriving there after 2:10:21, Richard Ranger pointed his finger at himself interrogatingly. Is he, the 33-year-old, who has not had any major successes on the marathon route so far and which no one has relied on here, at the European Championships in Munich, really in this race of more than 42,195 kilometres? One of the target area nodded. The ringer fell on the hot asphalt, his chest bouncing. Despite the effort, Ringer laughed happily.

German track and field athletes came to the European Championships in Munich from the USA with an embarrassing result in the World Championships (he won two medals). Already after the opening day the frustrations seem to be gone. In addition to Ringer’s gold medal, there was also silver for the newly introduced team ranking. Favorite Amanal Petros finished fourth (2:10:31), and Johannes Mochmann came in 16th (2:14:52).

Shortly before that, it was too loud in downtown Munich. German marathon runners also braved the heat and completed a tough competition. When Poland’s Aleksandra Lisowska (2:28:36) won, Miriam Datke (2:28:52) missed a medal in just the blink of an eye in a sprint against Ninke Brinkmann of the Netherlands. Since Dominica Meyer (2:29:21) and Deborah Schönborn (2:30:35) finished sixth and 10th respectively, Germany has won the gold in the team classification.

“We wanted a medal, the team was on the front line and we prepared for it mentally. The fact that gold is now coming out in the individual is of course crazy,” Ranger said. He said, “Boy hold on.”

The start of the marathon at midday was criticized in advance by runners. Richard Ringer also expressed his displeasure. Big marathons usually start early in the summer to avoid the heat. But with a late start, the organizers were primarily concerned with the spectators along the road and in front of the televisions and less concerned with the health of the participants.

The ringer took advantage of the heat

In the end, ironically, running on glowing asphalt paid off, especially for the wrestlers. The sprinter from LC Rehlingen was preparing for the European Championships in the USA. He said he was used to the temperatures there. The Ranger was also fully prepared to race by his supervisors. So he ran into the shade where there was a chance. In addition, he temporarily stored ice under his hat, and the melt water was absorbed into the neck protection and cooled.

For wrestlers, Monday’s success is the reward for a lot of hard work. Until a few years ago, he was one of the best 5,000 and 10,000m runners in Europe. But at the age of thirty he tried more and more at longer distances. Such a transition from rail to road operation is not uncommon. When it comes to marathon runners, the saying goes: the older the athlete, the greater the distance. “Running on the road doesn’t go as deep into the muscles, I don’t feel it in my leg muscles as much as it does on the track—it’s more intense, but shorter,” Ranger once described the difference in an interview with Tagesspiegel a few years ago.

Now it’s clear that Ranger has benefited from his career on the railroad. His last race at Ludwigstrasse in Munich against Israeli Maru Teferi was stunning and should be one of the highlights of these European Championships, from a German point of view, of course. If there is anything to criticize about Ranger’s achievement, it is the fact that due to the World Championships a few weeks ago in the USA, many good European athletes did not even attend the competitions in the Bavarian state capital. But that’s not Richard Ranger’s fault.