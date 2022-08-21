Superman and Louis 2: Launch, plot and cast

Superman and Louis 2 will do that

it will be Superman and Louis 2. The Arrowverse superhero series has a second season confirmed by The CW on March 2, 2021. The film was filmed in British Columbia from September 15, 2021 and concluded on May 5 this year.

When Superman and Louis 2 come out

The second season has already launched in the US, debuting on January 11 on US network The CW. The epilogue was broadcast on June 28 abroad.

Superman and Louis 2 in Italy 1

In Italy, we do not yet know when the episodes of the second season will be broadcast. We imagine they will land on Italia 1 about a year after the first season aired. So it will be the summer of 2023. On this we await confirmation from Biscione.

Superman and Louis 2 plot, previews

After years of facing megalomaniac super-villains who have destroyed Metropolis and alien invaders bent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, the Man of Steel also known as Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and the comics’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, grimm), one of their biggest challenges: dealing with all the pressures, stresses, and complications that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting task of raising two boys, Clark and Lewis also have to wonder if their children are Jonathan (Jordan Elsas, Little fires everywhere) and Jordan (Alexander Garvin, peanut movie), when they grow up, they may inherit the superpowers that their Kryptonian father possesses. Back in Smallville to attend some family business in Kent, Clark and Lewis meet Lana Lange (Emmanuel Chriqui, footnote), the loan officer who is also Clark’s first love, and with her husband, fire chief Kyle Cushing (Eric Valdez, Graceland).

Adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville, as the Kents reunite with Lana and Kyle’s wayward daughter Sarah (Indy Navarrett, Roam in the dark). Of course, there is never a dull moment in a superhero’s life, especially with Lewis’ father General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, nip / tuckLooking for Superman to defeat the villain or save the day at any moment. Meanwhile, Superman and Lewis’ return to idyllic Smallville is bound to be alarmed when a mysterious stranger John Henry Irons aka Steele and passionate businessman Morgan Edge (who is actually Tal Row) enter their lives.

How Superman and Louis End, Explained

In the final episode of season one titled “The Last Children of Krypton,” the Cushing family decides to stay in Smallville after Kyle gets his old job, and Clarke reveals the truth about the origin of Morgan Edge, who is Tal Rowe, son of Zeta Rowe and Lara Lor Van. Louis buys half Newspaper This is to prevent the sale being hatched by Chrissy. John Henry Irons is about to leave Smallville when he is surprised by the arrival of his daughter, Natalie, who initially mistook Louis for her mother.

Actors and Characters from Superman and Louis 2

Led by Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, the cast of the TV series includes Jordan Elsas as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garvin as Jordan Kent, Eric Valdez as Kyle Cushing, End Navarrete as Sarah Cushing and Willie Parks as Stranger, Adam Reiner as Morgan Edge, Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuel Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Beginning in Season 2, Tyler Buck has also arrived as Natalie Irons and Sophia Hashmick as Chrissy Bebo.

Superman and Louis 2 episodes, how many are there

The second season contains 15 episodes like the previous one. Based on DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the TV series was developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, the series’ executive producers along with Sarah Schechter, Jeff Jones, and David Madden. Todd Helping wrote the script for the first episode, based on a story written by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helping. Lee Toland Krieger produced and directed the first episode. The show is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman and Louis 2 Trailer

Superman and Louis 2 in streaming, where to see him

While broadcasting, the series is available on Mediaset Infinity in conjunction with its broadcast on Italia 1. We expect the pattern to repeat as well in light of the second season. In the United States, the series is distributed via live broadcast by HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery platform launched in 2020.