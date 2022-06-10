Summit of the Americas in the United States live | Joe Biden hails the strength of democracies as he opens Summit of the Americas without attendance | Los Angeles | AMLO | Mexico | Cuba | Peter’s castle | Peru | Globalism

President of the United States, Joe BidenThis Wednesday, I tried to generate unity among those who attend a top of the americas It was marked by its decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, which led to a notable absence of leaders from other countries. Without directly referring to the origin of the debate — his veto against the three countries he does not consider democracy — Biden turned his speech at the opening of the summit into an appeal in favor of democracy, a system of government that, in his words, is “under attack” in the world.

Watch the live broadcast here:

“Let us meet again and renew our conviction that democracy is not only the hallmark of American history, but an essential component of Americans of the future,” Request from the US President at the opening ceremony The Ninth Summit of the Americas, held in Los Angeles.

Regional controversy

That message sought to revitalize a dull-starting appointment, with absence of the Mexican presidents, Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador; Bolivian, Louis Ars; Honduras, Xiomara Castro; Among other things.

They all decided to send their foreign ministers in their place in protest of the host country’s decision, the United States, not to invite CubaAnd the Venezuela s Nicaragua As it is not compatible with the democratic values ​​of the summit.

The top of the americaswhich was started in 1994 by the United States with a meeting in Miami, and did not include Cuba in its first editions, but the island participated in the last two events, the Panama event in 2015 and the Peru event in 2018.

United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet Peruvian President Pedro Castillo and First Lady Lilia Paredes while attending the Summit of the Americas. (Jim Watson/AFP)

That last summit was marked by Peru’s decision not to invite the President of Venezuela, Nicolas MaduroBut this is the first time that three countries have been excluded from the triennial or four-year event whose ambition is regional integration.

“There is no reason why the American continent cannot be safe, prosperous and democratic, from northern Canada to the southern tip of Chile. We have all the tools we need.”insist on Biden Speaking.

‘We should all be’

A short time ago, many of those who attended the meeting reiterated their disagreement with the decision United State And in parallel to the summit: Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard asked Washington to strengthen “another type of relationship in the Americas” on the basis of “mutual respect”.

“(This) was already discussed 10 years ago, in Cartagena de Indias (Colombia), in 2012, and it came (to the conclusion) that Cuba would be invited, which is what happened in Panama (2015)”Ebrard’s motive.

In the same sense, the Honduran Foreign Minister, Eduardo Enrique Reyna, asserted: “We must all act, but we must all be there,” implicitly referring to the veto of certain countries.

to absences derived from exclusion CubaAnd the Venezuela s Nicaragua Added those of the two presidents who did not travel to Los Angeles because of their bad relationship with the United States: Guatemalan Alejandro Giamatti. El Salvador’s Neb Bokil.

The result is that the summit in which immigration is a top issue does not include the leaders of the countries of origin of the main immigration flows to the United States: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Cuba and Venezuela.

United States President Joe Biden delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Ninth Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California. (EFE / Alberto Valdes).

Towards a New Immigration Pact

Despite everything, Biden emphasized that the Los Angeles Declaration on Immigration, which will be signed on Friday, will make it possible to formulate a “new approach” in which all countries on the continent take their “responsibility.”

“The declaration will represent everyone’s commitment to finding a reasonable solution and improving stability,” he added. The US president said.

Biden He stressed that irregular immigration is “unacceptable”, at a time when the flows of illegal immigrants are increasing in the United States and there is a mass exodus of Cubans to the north in an unprecedented way for nearly three decades.

The president also announced a mechanism to promote regional economic integration and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, although no new trade agreements were created.

In addition, Biden proposed reforming the Inter-American Development Bank with the aim of giving the private sector a greater role in the development of the continent.

Speaking at an opening ceremony packed with musical performances, the only other president to speak was Peru, Pedro Castillo, because his country hosted the last summit, which was held in 2018 in Lima.

“This platform (…) is again a valuable administrative tool to move from words to deeds,” Castillo said of the summit system, without also mentioning the controversy.

Castillo made an allegation against corruption, despite accusations about it in his home country, and closed the speech with the phrase “America for Americans,” historically associated with the “Monroe Doctrine” and opening a chapter to powerful American intervention. in Latin America.