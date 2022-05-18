Summit of the Americas: Dialogue with the United States was on ‘good terms’, says Ebrard

The Secretary of State, Marcelo Ebrard, confirmed that the meeting with Senator Christopher Dodd, Special Adviser to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, for the Summit of the Americas, “On good terms.”

In a short video at the end of the virtual meeting due to the COVID infection of the US lawmaker, The consultant detailed the points on which the meeting was held.

Noting that the conversation took place in Spanish, Ebrard explained that delegates spoke first Opportunities represented by the Ninth Summit of the Americas for the Continentin addition to some of the highlights of the meeting, such as labor mobility, health action plan and economic recovery.

Second, he said, Senator Dodd and President López Obrador They expressed their positions on the importance of not excluding anyone from the summit.

“President López Obrador explained what his concepts are, the idea of ​​why this should be the case, (why) there should be no exceptions, and that we have to enter a new historical phase and lay the foundations for a new relationship,” he said. ..

In the meantime, he added, the US senator made clear President Biden’s views and the importance of the event for him.

After the virtual meeting, the two countries will have an ongoing dialogue “in the coming hours and days,” and he said, in his view, “was very constructive and on a very good relationship.”

