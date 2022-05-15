Summit in the US will ignore regional health shortcomings, says Cuba

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez ruled out, in Havana, today, that the upcoming US summit in the United States will address health problems affecting the vast majority of the continent.

The head of external relations confirmed through his Twitter account, that the meeting scheduled for June in Los Angeles will not address the lack of services in this regard for millions of hemisphere residents, the lack of medicines or the weak health systems. Public Health.

It is already known that the meeting called by the United States in Los Angeles will not address problems such as the lack of health services for millions of people in the hemisphere, or the lack of medicines or weak public health systems, or issues of concern. for the vast majority. – Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) May 14, 2022

Rodriguez recently denounced the island’s exclusion from preparations for the Summit of the Americas and the negotiation of a health document that ignores the reality of Latin America.

The Secretary of State described negotiations on the Resilience Plan for the Americas as ambiguous, with neoliberal elements and many shortcomings.

According to the title, these negotiations are taking place in a dark manner with the exclusion of Cuba and other member states of the Pan American Health Organization.

In a statement to the press, he added, such negotiations avoid significant cooperation and basic funding to counteract the effects of Covid-19.

Experts have estimated that the exclusive Summit of the Americas threatens to derail and eliminate the best opportunity for the United States to deploy an inclusive policy in the Western Hemisphere.

The governments of the region expressed their disagreement with Washington’s decision to exclude Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from the preparations for the meeting.