Summer returns with a final season on Netflix starting May 4th – TV

(ANSA) – Rome, Apr 06 – The Lightness and Lightness of Summer Returns In the final season of summer, the Italian Netflix original series produced by Cattleya – part of ITV Studios – arrives only on Netflix as of May 4, 2022, in all countries where the service is active .



To the cast of the first two seasons – Coco Rebecca Edogami (Summer), Ludovico Tersini (Ali), Amanda Campana (Sofia), Andrea Lattanzi (Dario), Giovanni Maini (Edo), Alicia Ann Edogami (Blue), Andrea Butera (Alfredo) Lucrezia Guidoni (Rita), Romina Colbaso (Giulia), Sarah Mondello (Melina) and Amparo Pinheiro Guirao (Lula) – also joined by Cristiano Cacamo, are among the champions of the role of Luca, as well as Stefano Rossi Giordani (Stefano), and Emilia Scarbatti Vannetti (Federica) Ludovica Ciacchetti (Viviana).



The cast also includes Tony (Isabella) and Alberto Bubacar Malancino (Anthony), who respectively play Summer & Blue’s mom and dad. In addition to these, Mario Sigulia (Maurizio), as Alli’s father, Giuseppe Giacobazi (Loris), as Edo’s father, and Marina Maseroni (Wanda) as his partner. Another summer has finally arrived in Romagna Rivera: summer seems ready to live the summer season with a fun he never had before, Dario receives an offer he cannot give up, Sofia returns with fear that she is now a stranger to her friends, and Beer is prey to deep feelings of guilt. In these new episodes, Summer, Ale, Dario, Sofia, Edo and Blue will take another step towards discovering themselves, their dreams and aspirations. Their friendship and the arrival of new people within the group will lead them to understand something important about themselves and their future. And in the course of their growth they will learn – at times – that truly loving someone can also mean having to give up something. This final season consists of 8 episodes, directed by Francesco Lage, Marta Savina, and Alessandro Tonda, and written by Enrico Odnino, Luca Giordano, Francesco Lage, and Vanessa Becchiarelli. The series is based on the literary work “Tre Metri Sopra il Cielo” by Federico Moccia. (handle).

