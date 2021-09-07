Summer 2021 was the hottest ever in Europe

The average temperature for June, July and August 2021 in Europe was about 1% higher than the 1991-2020 average. “making it the hottest summer,” by a tiny 0.1°C margin, ahead of the summers of 2010 and 2018, according to Copernicus.

If at first glance the average temperature is close to the average of the past thirty years, then this hides large discrepancies between different parts of the continent. In the Mediterranean regions, temperature peaks were larger than normal, a trend that Eastern Europe is following. On the other hand, temperatures in the north of the continent were colder than normal.

“During a heat wave in southern Europe, a temperature of 48.8 °C was recorded on August 11 in Sicily. This temperature, if confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization, would be the highest ever in Europe,” confirms C3S.

Globally, August 2021, on a par with August 2017, was the third hottest month on record since measurements began, C3S was notified, with the thermostat showing the world’s average temperature 0.3°C higher compared to 1991-2020. .