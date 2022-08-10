Sugarcane workers and indigenous people respond to Petro’s land grab in Cauca | security

after the president Gustavo Petro We ask to resort to the path of dialogue to resolve disputes on the ground In the Province of Cauca, Senior Adviser to the Committee to Review the Implementation of the Convention (Consejo Regional Indígena del Cauca), Edwin Cabaz said they were willing to speak, But society has its own ways of governing and the idea is that with this dialogue they come to agreements.

“We have our own way of ruling, but we are open to any dialogue, “We are convinced that this can bear fruit,” said the CRIC Board.

For their part, mill workers say they expect a serious dialogue, as they have been waiting for solutions since the previous government, but they have not arrived yet. And they will continue to block some roads until the dialogue arrives.

We are already tired, we want a serious dialogue. From the previous government we solve it and nothing, of course, we are ready for dialogue Juan Carlos Agudlo, a sugar mill worker, said:

President Gustavo Petro also emphasized that indigenous peoples should think now As a government and not just think of individual interests.

