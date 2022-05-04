Subject arrested after chase in Culiacan

Culiacan, Sinaloa. – persecution From a gray Ram Charger, with border plates from Nicholas Bravo Street by public security agents, occurred Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. when the command center reported that the car was quickly jumping traffic lights.

He was soon met by several security men, and he ended up stopping on Rue Ruby, at the corner of Ignacio Ramirez and Emilio Zapata.

The agents immediately proceeded to inspect the vehicle that was being driven by a person and a woman. The uniformed officers searched the car and proceeded to arrest the subject, and the roadmen proceeded to raise the corresponding part and transport the car to the town hall by a crane of the same company.

Subsequently, officers proceeded to arrest the person for hurrying and avoiding the authorities when he was told in advance to stop the march from Nicolas Bravo Street.

Eyewitnesses indicated that she was supposed to be taken in a patrol car as a detainee, and the woman remained at the scene under some of her belongings from the car. Once in control of the scene, the men in uniform withdrew from the site.