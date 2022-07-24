Study visa for Colombians in the United States, Australia or Canada: Requirements

Over the years, young people opened their eyes more and Now they see studying abroad as an option. There are many alternatives: ScholarshipsInternational support, sponsorship and out-of-pocket payments are what some people who want to make their dreams come true want.

Countries like the United States, Canada and Australia are some of the ones that young people chooseDepending on their interests, but to be accepted, they must meet several requirements.

The main thing is visa. In times when getting a tourist visa is very complicated, looking for a student visa seems more viable. However, if not done correctly, the process can seem very cumbersome.

Andrea Palacios, CEO of Blue Studies Study Abroad Agency, said the recommendation is so People start preparing for at least six months before the application process begins.

Student visa in United State for Colombians

This country has several types of student visas for which nonimmigrants qualify. here they are:

F1 visa: It is awarded to full-time students attending an accredited university or college for studies leading to a higher degree.

M1 visa: Colombians who go to this country for professional study receive this permit. That is, it applies to short and technical educational processes that do not confer a university degree, but only certificates.

J1 visa: It's what they give to exchange students. In some educational institutions they have this method of enhancing different learning spaces, which is why they give this visa to those who apply for a full time job.

As they explain, the basic requirements and documents they require Giving any of these visas are:

A valid passport.

Form DS-160 (Nonimmigrant Visa Application).

Receipt of payment of the request.

Passport size photo.

Student Visitor Certificate or I-901 (Student and Exchange Visitor Program, SEVP)

Proof of payment to the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS)

Visa for Colombians: Students who go to Canada

This is one of the countries that interests many young people or entire families, Because they are constantly opening job offers in different fields. For those who want to go to study in Canada, they make it clear that they must be very specific in their intentions and even the program they will apply to.

There are differences in the North American country between the types of students, those who go with family, and those who need permission to work. However, among the prerequisites are documents of education in the home country with their official translation, proof that you have the economic solvency to remain in the country during the first year of your stay and that you have the resources to pay for the course.

Although in Canada they can ask for some additional documents depending on the program they are applying to, these are some of the basic documents:

Registration in an accredited educational institution.

Verifiable justification of the economic solvency of your living expenses during the first year of residence in the country. You should have approximately 900 CAD visa per month for the first year of stay, which is about 3,100,000 COP.

You should have approximately 900 CAD visa per month for the first year of stay, which is about 3,100,000 COP. A letter from the institution where you will be attending the course, confirming enrollment.

Three (3) recent personal photos.

Pay the administrative fee. It is currently worth 150 Canadian dollars ($520,000 pesos).

Please note that they may also require letters explaining your reasons for wanting to take the required courseExplain why you are traveling with family, or other requests made by the authorities.

Student visa to go to Australia: many Colombians go

Although it is a country further away than before, A large number of Colombians have decided in recent years to choose it as their destination To search for a new life, Take advantage of job options and more.

Some of the basic requirements they require for admission as a student are:

Provide confirmation of your course enrollment (COE) or a letter of offer from your chosen education provider.

The course you enroll in is registered with the CRICOS (Commonwealth Register of Institutions and Courses for Overseas Students) educational framework.

In addition to these institutional documents, people are also required to prove that the trip is temporary for study only. Having money in a bank account is also important because they require proof of economic solvency to cover education, travel and accommodation expenses. Please note that it is necessary to have OSHC medical coverage for the duration of your visa.

Depending on the study to be conducted, they require a document that certifies knowledge of the English language.