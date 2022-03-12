Study Suggests Therapy Dogs May Ease Pain in Emergency Medical Patients | Community

According to the study, patients had reduced levels of pain and anxiety after intervening with the therapy dog.

Dogs are among the most common animals with humans. Even the love and affection these animals provide can do that Relieve pain For some patients in hospital.

So suggests a new study published Wednesday in the journal PLUS ONE Prepared by Canadian experts who analyzed the impact of dogs on emergency room users.

For this research we worked with him 200 people Their pain level was rated on a scale from 1 to 10. They were then divided into two groups and one of them received a 10-minute intervention with a trained dog called Murphy.

According to the study, when reclassifying the patients’ pain level, those who partnered with Murphy reported feeling their disease decreased.

In some patients, pain levels decreased 43% After interfering with the trained animal. There were even users who It reduced their feelings of anxiety by 48%..

Colin Dale, lead author and professor at the University of Saskatchewanannounced to CNN That “there is research showing that pets are an important part of our health in various ways. They motivate us, they lift our spirits, they[create]routines, the human-animal bond.”

With these findings, the expert seeks to validate the efficacy and positive impact that therapy dogs can provide to patients in a medical context and to integrate them into health teams.

Therapy dogs and other types

The participation of dogs in human therapy is not new. For years it has been practiced KanotherapyInterventions in which these animals collaborate with therapists to treat mental illness or in educational processes.

The origins of this technique go back to the 1970s, when Eileen Smith, an American nurse, noticed sudden progress in patients’ recovery after the repeated visit of a golden retriever who accompanied the chaplain of the hospital where she was working.

Animals such as horses, cats, rabbits, and even dolphins also participate in this type of therapy. At the national and international levels, there are various institutions and specialists dedicated to this work.