Study from Great Britain: Four days a week does not lead to lost productivity

Interesting result of a pilot program in the UK: Several companies there tested a four-day work week – and most said afterwards that they saw no reduction in productivity during the trial and in some cases a noticeable improvement.

Positive study results

The experiment is scheduled to last six months, and half of that time has already passed. Employees of 73 companies will receive one paid holiday each week during this period. Of the 41 companies that responded to the survey, 35 said they were “likely” or “very likely” that they would consider continuing the four-day work week after the trial ended in late November. All but two of the 41 companies reported that productivity remained the same or increased. Even six companies said productivity improved significantly. The study is being conducted by 4 Day Week Global, a non-profit group, along with a research center and researchers from the University of Cambridge, Boston College and Oxford University.

More than 3300 participants

The four-day week allowed employees “more time to exercise, cook, spend time with family and hobbies,” which increased their well-being and made them “more active and productive,” she said. New York Times study report. Participants came from a wide range of industries, with a total of more than 3,300 employees in banking, marketing, healthcare, financial services, retail, hospitality and other sectors. This is said to be one of the largest studies ever in this field.

Studies of a shorter working week are currently underway around the world, and there has already been a pilot project in Sweden, more specifically in Gothenburg. There, too, it was finally decided that employees perform the same or even better work. Similar trials are also underway in the United States, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia. Iceland published the results of its own study on the topic last year. “Overall, test results show that productivity and performance were maintained or increased through reduced working hours,” the evaluation said at the time. More than 2,500 employees took part in the experiment, about 1 percent of Iceland’s workforce. They switched from 40 hours a week to 35 to 36 hours.