Street of Fear: Netflix is ​​developing new horror movies

do you remember Fear StreetNetflix’s weekly series of horror films that go back in time, movie after movie, to tell the story of a town cursed by a witch? Well, we’ve known for a long time that the success of the saga would have prompted the California video streaming company to make new movies, and now, those rumors have been confirmed by disgusting.

Based on the RL Stine (Goosebumps) book series, Fear Street It has not reached the levels of popularity of Stranger Things, but among the latest slash films it is definitely one of the most appreciated projects by fans of the genre.

RL Stine previously said yes! To hear “rumours” that more films are coming to Fear Street: “I’ve heard… rumors of more Fear Street movies coming to Netflix, because the first few movies did so well last summer. Those movies shocked me a bit, because they were all R rated and I’ve never done anything R! Those teens who had been circumcised. I was like, all of a sudden, I have a slasher movie!”

Director Lee Janek (Honeymoon) did a good job bringing these stories to life and now, disgusting She confirmed that these rumors are true.Netflix is ​​too busy developing more Fear Street! “.

Unfortunately, all we have about it is what you read above. In fact, no further details have been revealed about potential Fear Street sequels, and we don’t know where (or in what era) they will be set.