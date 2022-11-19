Street Art and Social Integration: Insides project between Italy, UK and Greece

An event of great social and cultural value, an Erasmus + European project that has us leading the way, together with Palermo, Athens and London, in a two-year activity that is about to end, scheduled for February 2023.

The final “multiple” event will take place on November 24 at 10 in the IO Pestalozzi Auditorium (Viale Nitta, 9 Librino) aimed at civic groups, teachers, institutions, students and associations, as well as hosting partners from above, the project will be a moment of publication for the community and for those who will take part in it . The speakers and protagonists of the project will be present, in the presence and contact from the outside, together with the students and teachers of the institute, Alice Valenti, associations and communities, among them Briganti Rugby ASD Onlus “Librino” who live and work in the social fabric with the aim of social and cultural participation and integration.

On this occasion, the mural painted by the artist Alice will be inaugurated. The evolution of the INSIDES project after two years is approaching its goal, involving Italy, the United Kingdom and Greece, making creativity, socializing and integrating, with a focus on participatory Street Art, its strengths.

Launched shortly before the outbreak of the pandemic, it continues to allow companies and institutions in difficulty to participate in the Erasmus + program and in an “extraordinary” call, KA227, dedicated to those dealing with art, entertainment, creativity and putting reality in touch such as Palermo, Catania, London and Athens starting from March 2020, in coordination with Puntoeacapo Srl (IT) and Partners Innovation Frontiers IKE (GR), Gomad Srls (IT), Idrisi Cultura e Sviluppo (IT) and Beatbuzz Ltd (UK).