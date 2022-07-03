Stranger Things: Streaming Recording for Netflix – Tv

(by Alessandra Baldini) (Ansa) – NY, July 02 – After Netflix was briefly sent into a state of turmoil at the moment of the appearance of “Volume Two”, the finale of season four, “Stranger Things” broke Nielsen ratings: The Duffer Brothers series collected 7.2 billion Minutes watched for the week through June 5, according to predictions reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a record since the weekly broadcast ratings came out nearly two years ago.



Nielsen data pertains to US only and minutes in front of a TV screen, not on a tablet or mobile phone. The fourth season premiered on May 23 and became the most popular English series on Netflix of all time with 781 million watch hours in the first three weeks after the first seven episodes were released.



Four hours of television, including two and a half hours in the final episode: Longer than Apocalypse Now, Volume Two presents a challenge to the resistance in front of the TikTok generation screen, but judging by the audience’s early characters, it was worth it.



“Volume Two” begins with Eleven discovering that he is not the monster. The young girl fully understands her relationship with the sadistic Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) and with Henry and chooses to confront their murderous plan to escape from The Upside Down.



Find out the story of Max (Sadie Sink) and how meeting Vecna ​​changed the young girl. Mike, the protagonist of a poignant “outing”, continues to act as the shoulder for his friends Will and Eleven when the three characters finally meet. “Volume Two” uses the time of Hopper (David Harbor), Joyce (Winona Ryder), and Murray (Brett Gilman) in Siberia (the scenes were actually filmed in Lithuania) to point out things that could happen in Season 5. As with Hopper, the prospect of dying in battle makes Dustin (Gatien Matarazzo), Eddie (Joseph Quinn), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), and Steve (Joe Kerry) express the reflexive sensitivity accompanying their exit from the apocalypse. (Dealing).

