Stranger Things Day 2022 full preview

The November 6, 1983 Will Byers has disappeared in Hawkins, Indiana. Although the city had long since given up on searching, his friends didn’t give up… and they encountered a mysterious girl who only number one knew: Eleven. She was lonely, oppressed and had tremendous powers. Eleven will do anything to help them find their friend.

Members Weird things The 6th of November is celebrated all over the world as a day Weird thingsAn opportunity to share their love for the series. Here at Netflix, we’re observing November 6th and applauding our fans Weird things. We’ll preview new exclusive content on our social channels, host live fan experiences, virtual and in-person shows, as well as offer limited edition merchandise online and in stores around the world!

This is the main information on Weird things 2022:

This year you can watch Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 On the big screen for the first time! Fans everywhere are encouraged to participate wearing their favorite Stranger Things costume and the best will receive an award! Quizzes, gifts and other surprises will make this event a must-do. Participating locations include Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Denver, Detroit, Cleveland, Washington DC, Seattle, Las Vegas, Jacksonville and Toronto.

Starting on November 11 (Pacific Time) on November 6, fans old and almost newcomers will join us in the world of Weird things on Roblox. Viewers will be able to watch the first episode of the series and interact with Hawkins’ immersive world like never before. visit November 6 for the full experience.

During the day, premieres and updates from the universe will be presented Weird things; Games, new merchandise, unreleased images and surprising reveals about the upcoming season make this an event a must! Keep following us Weird things On social media for the latest news: Stranger_Things on Twitter, StrangerThingsTV on Instagram, StrangerThingsTV on Facebook.

Experiments Weird things And the official stores:

Celebrate today’s experience Weird things! Come check out exclusive items, new food and drink offers, gifts and fun surprises! Find the nearest location here:

Visit official stores to buy exclusive and popular items with fans, have fun at Palace Arcade and share your best photos. go up For every detail!

In stores and online:

At Walmart, Target, Amazon, Zara Kids, Carrefour, Lush and Primark, you’ll find exciting articles by Weird things, including Eggo, FUNKO, Vans, costumes, and many more. Partnerships with fanatics, Balmain and Moon Boot offer physical and digital items, as well as couture collections, which every fan is known for. Weird things They will be able to purchase to show their love for the series.

Netflix official store, Celebrate all week with daily specials inspired by Weird things! Visit Netflix.shop every day to find items such as Zero Cool limited edition trading cards and exclusive designs by Butcher Billy and Kyle Lambert artists before they sell out.

QVC + will launch a series of shopping events related to Weird things Starting from November 6, to provide fans with an exclusive preview of Weird things With influencer Tessa Nighting. On November 11, a live broadcast with QVC +, a shopping part of Weird things Inspired by Christmas 86, it will highlight “exotic” gifts placed under the tree.

In the United States, section It will present the latest articles from the world Weird thingsSurfer Boy’s Pizza in Palermo’s, Kellogg’s Eggo, collectibles, accessories, and more. Randy Havens, popular actor for Weird thingsYou will also conduct a live shopping section with November 3 to introduce the latest selection of branded products Weird things.

In Mexico, Little Caesars is developing exclusive pizza and more than 500 stores will offer in-store activations, a digital experience, free items, and rewards. In Brazil, O Boticário will launch a multi-title program with exclusive producers from Weird things Promoted with a digital campaign, Tiktok challenge, and 3,500 in-store activations.

French fashion house Balmain launches a collection inspired by Weird things Available worldwide. With designs, colors and prints reminiscent of the 80s, Balmain x Weird things An exclusive line that blends nostalgia, current trends and an authentic community of fans, available at Balmain’s online store and on Netflix.shop. In Italy, the legendary Moon Boot brand will launch an exclusive capsule collection inspired by Weird things.

We’ve also thought of fans Weird things We will bring the stories and characters of this famous series to life around the world like never before. For more information and to accompany us on this special day, follow us on the official social channels Weird things:

Since its debut in 2016, the phenomenon Weird things It has received over 73 Honors and 211 nominations for awards including Emmy®, Golden Globe, Grammy, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards and many more. The show, which has been nominated four times for Best Emmy® Drama Series, is one of the most-watched titles on Netflix. The fourth season has reached 1.35 billion watch hours, making it the most popular English language series on Netflix. Weird things Created by the Duffer Brothers and produced by Upside Down Pictures and 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers are the writers and directors for the series and are executive producers along with Sean Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment and Curtis Gwinn.

