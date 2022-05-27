Stranger Things 4 When Will Season 4 Be Released On Netflix?

The time has finally come! Stranger Things 4 is here, but what time is it right now on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know about the release time on the streaming platform.

After three years of waiting, all of our favorite Stranger Things characters are about to return, Ready to face a terrifying new villain called Vecna. Stranger Things 4 is not only bigger in scope and plot than the previous three seasons, but also in duration… It’s by far the longest season in the series to date.

As always, Netflix releases its TV shows and movies based on opening hours at its California headquarters. Stranger Things 4 will be released on May 27 at midnight Pacific Time (PT)but the exact time it will appear on your Netflix account will vary depending on where in the world you live.

Obviously, what we are interested in knowing is when we will be able to see the first part of the fourth season of Stranger Things in Italy.

When is Stranger Things 4 released on Netflix

The highly anticipated first installment of Stranger Things 4, consisting of seven episodes, will be released on Netflix in Italy Starting at 9.00 am.

How long do Stranger Things 4 episodes last?

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 episodes, as mentioned above, are seven episodes and all last over an hour. So, if you’re planning on staying up late watching everything you can as soon as it’s out, you’d better take a long nap first!

Here’s the exact duration of each episode of Volume 1.

Episode 1: 1 hour 16 minutes

Episode 2: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Episode 3: 1 hour 3 minutes

Episode 4: 1 hour 17 minutes

Episode 5: 1 hour 14 minutes

Episode 6: 1 hour 13 minutes

Episode 7: 1 hour and 38 minutes

On the other hand, Stranger Things 4 volume 2 will consist of two episodesThis brings the total of season four episodes to nine. The extensions for the last two episodes are really shocking, precisely because as expected this season is going to be something unique and exceptional, even the two episodes that will conclude the season will be really amazing, practically two true movies:

Episode 8: 1 hour 25 minutes

Episode 9: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Episodes 8 and 9 of Stranger Things 4 will be released on July 1st.

What happens in Stranger Things 4?

Based on the teasers and trailers we’ve seen so far, Stranger Things 4 will follow four different events in different locations.

to Hawkins, Dustin, Steve, Robin, Lucas, Max, Nancy, Erica Team up to investigate disturbing events in the city related to Creel House. new character Eddie Monson He joins them and at some point they end up in the Upside Down.

In California, two stories seem to be at stake. One includes Eleven and Dr. Owens, supposedly focused on restoring his powers, and the other includes Mike, Will, Jonathan And the new character Argylewho find themselves trapped in the danger of Byers’ new home.

Finally, there is the story of Russia involving Hubercurrently imprisoned in a Soviet prison, Joyce and Murray who seems about to go to save him.

With all the characters so scattered and struggling with different threats, it’s unclear how (or even if) they’ll all find themselves in the same place at the end of the season…we just have to wait and see!