Storms in the region of Reutlingen and Tübingen: the Department for Social Development warns of severe thunderstorms with hail

After there has already been heavy rain in the past few days, caution is advised until the end of the week.

As of Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, there is a risk of storms in Ermstal, Reutlingen, Tübingen and Alb. The German Weather Service (DWD) has issued a warning.

Meteorologists warn of the possibility of localized lightning strikes, which are life-threatening. Trees can be uprooted intermittently and roofs can be damaged. Anyone outside should pay special attention to fallen branches, roof tiles, or objects.

Hillstones the size of golf balls - emergency in Mittelstadt

There is also a risk of torrential rain with volumes of up to 40 liters per square meter in one hour, hail with a grain size of up to four centimeters and gusts of strong winds of up to 100 km/h (Bft 10). Sometimes it is not possible to rule out amounts of precipitation as high as 50 L/m² in an hour or two.

As DWD says: “This is preliminary information. It indicates the potential for a severe weather event in order to enable preventive measures to be taken at an early stage. It does not constitute a formal warning. Official warnings are issued immediately when necessary.”

