Storm Julia becomes a Category 1 hurricane as it passes through San Andres

According to data from NOAA and Air Force reconnaissance aircraft indicate this #julia It became a hurricane as it passed near the islands of San Andres and Providencia.

IDEAM’S FEEDBACK AND THE MAYOR OF PROVENCIA

About this they spoke on the evening news IDEAM Director, Yolanda Gonzalez and the Mayor of Providencia, Jorge Norberto Gary. They commented that the rainfall was between 5:30 and 6:00 pm in the same way, as there was another instance of continuous rain, the intensity of which decreased and then increased.

“We were watching the sea level, which is more stable towards Santa Catalina Island”; commented.

However, the Colombian region most affected is the island San Andres, Providencia and Santa CatalinaIn fact, there is a unified command center for the authorities monitoring the progress of the storm, which is likely to turn into a hurricane once the weekend arrives.

Honduras and Nicaragua begin evacuations due to the impact of Storm Julia

In the midst of a state of alert for progress Tropical Storm Julia over the Caribbeangovernments Nicaragua s Honduras Alerts have been issued in preparation for the potential development of a tropical storm into a hurricane that may reach its shores On Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 October.

Vice President of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo, announced the evacuation of the Caribbean islands and their massacres in the next few hours with the help of the national army. Despite the notice, the number of people who will be evacuated from the islands has not been specified Where more than 7800 people live.

Temporary suspension of flights to San Andres and Providencia

The airline has temporarily suspended civilian air operations at Gustavo Rojas Pinilla Airport in San Andres and El Imbrogo Airport in Providencia.

Aerocivil reported that the procedure was initially implemented, From Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 06:00 in the morning, until Sunday, October 9 at 12:00 in the afternoon..

Likely to become a hurricane

According to IDEAM: “The forecast is that over the next few days, as the system moves west, it could reach a certain degree of development, Especially towards the end of this week, when it could become a tropical depression“.

On her part, the Minister of Environment said, Susanna Muhammad He commented that the tropical wave “has moved to a warning category in the San Andres Archipelago and Providencia due to a weather phenomenon that could turn into a hurricane over the weekend. Thus, A typhoon exercise was conducted on the island The emergency committee has already met to begin preparations.”

Report of the National Disaster Risk Management Unit

Talk about the case 6 a.m. today by today Radio Caracol Javier Bava, Director of the National Disaster Risk Management Unit They reiterated that they are interested in clouds and winds in the Caribbean. It is a tropical depression that crosses La Guajira, Magdalena and Atlantico and could reach San Andres and Providencia by the end of the week to become Category 1 hurricane.

Accordingly, they issued a warning from the side to all county councils and municipalities, in addition to some warnings to the community for the use of public places and sea and air transport.

What is the defining moment for San Andres?

According to the National Disaster Risk Management Unit, the defining moment will be Saturday night, when it is expected to be close to the coast. It will be a Category 1 hurricane, unlike in 2020, which was a Category 4 hurricane and from IDEAM sending alerts about any changes.

“It was already on the coast of Venezuela and passed through La Guajira and tomorrow, Saturday evening, you will enter San Andres and Providencia. At this last stage, four shelters are available and the public has been trained to know what to do and protect themselves,” Bava commented.

Tropical Storm Julia reports

Julia, as this weather phenomenon was called, if it becomes a hurricane, it can reach a Its diameter is 1000 km and its height is 10 km. For its part, with the passage of hours and the eventual transformation into a hurricane, the category will be determined, with Category 1 being the category with extremely dangerous winds that cause some damage, up to 5, causing catastrophic damage.

