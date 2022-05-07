Stoltenberg: Finland and Sweden can quickly join NATO Video

Finland and Sweden Today, Thursday, the Secretary-General of the Western Military Alliance said that countries can quickly become member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) if they decide to apply for membership. Jens Stoltenberg.

“If they decide to advance, Finland and Sweden will be very welcome and I hope so The process is moving quicklyStoltenberg told reporters in Brussels. He added that he will speak later on Thursday with the Finnish president.

He said he’s sure they can be found temporary arrangements Between the request of the two Scandinavian countries and the formal ratification in the parliaments of the thirty members of NATO.

“I’m sure it is There are ways to get past that interval In a good enough way that suits both Finland and Sweden.”