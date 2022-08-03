Stock Exchange: Europe is improving with US futures and the end of Pelosi’s visit – Economy

(ANSA) – MILAN, Aug 03 – European bourses are improving, but with Milan not diversifying much (+0.04%), in the wake of US futures as stock markets breathe a sigh of relief at the end of a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi . In Europe, in particular, the focus remains on quarterly reports. In Avary Arena, where Tod’s (+20.29% to €40.2) is still on edge due to Della Valle’s takeover offer, Banco Bpm (+2.7%) and Bper (+2.2%) given the accounts, while Stellantis (-1.1%) Ferrari slipped (-0.9%) by the end of the list.



In Paris (+0.19%), Sausgen (+4.4%) is well in sync, which has set new turnover targets and promises greater profitability.



In Frankfurt (+0.25%), results equal Infineon (+2.3%) while BMW weighs on the auto sector and loses 4.4% after lowering its delivery estimate due to supply chain issues. (Dealing).

