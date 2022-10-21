Still no contract for next year | New PS job for Formula 1 star? – MOTORSPORT AND FORMULA ONE

10/21/2022 – 1:58 am



to Tom Colmar and Silga Ruler (currently in Austin)

Choose one instead of 1000 HP!

Formula 1 superstar Daniel Ricciardo (33) traveled in style to the US Grand Prix in Austin (Texas). The Australian reached the ring on horseback.

In keeping with the race at the Texas Cowboys, the McLaren driver wore a hat and boots. Ricardo wore the American flag as a jacket. His performance was also accompanied by music. A man in a cowboy costume and a guitar walks beside his horse and plays country songs.

The leather shoes that Ricardo wears are made especially for him. Pure handwork!

Next to Ricardo: his musical accompaniment Photo: Jim Watson/AFP

It is precisely such measures that will be lacking in Formula 1. Because so far, Ricciardo is still without a contract for the next year. Threatens to be unemployed in 2023.

Bild asked Ricardo: Does he have a cowboy future? He already has the right outfit…

The Australian laughs: “Contemporary cowboy. I just walk around and don’t do hard work. I have a farm in Australia and I love it. My dream is to have one here in Texas too. However, it is said that there is a boa viper here. Although there are many animals in Australia scares me.”

On top of that: “I love country music and everything Texas stands for. Farm life, cowboy boots, etc.” Pure and real Texas. He loves it.

Ricciardo is the cowboy in Formula 1 Photo: Jim Watson/AFP

Despite his unclear contract status, Ricciardo is always up for a joke. His horse was even wearing a Formula 1 passport that allowed access to the track.

This was released as “Horsey Machorse”.

Clearly recognizable: Ricardo’s horse has a VIP pass around his neck Photo: GETTY IMAGES / AFP

Bad news for the horse: The pass is only valid on Thursdays, so if Horsey McHurse also wants to watch Sunday’s race, he’ll have to buy a ticket.

But if necessary, Ricardo can certainly use his good communication …