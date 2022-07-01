Steve Jobs was posthumously awarded the US Medal of Freedom

The United States government decided Awarding the so-called Medal of Freedom (MFreedom Medal) for Steve Jobs. It will be a posthumous award, which is not usually common, given by the Joe Biden administration. You can read the White House statement from her official website.

The highest civilian honor an American can receive

The government’s arguments for this award are that Jobs’ vision and imagination led to “inventions that… It has changed and continues to change the way the world communicatesas well as transforming the film, music, computer and wireless industries.”

So Steve Jobs will be part of the Medals of Freedom handover with 16 other personalities, who make up The most honorable civilian award, obtainable in the United States. Another posthumous figure to receive the medal is John McCain, an American politician who became a Republican candidate for the country’s presidency.

Awards ceremony It will be held next Thursday, July 7th in the White House. It has not been confirmed, but it is assumed that an immediate relative of Steve Jobs will be present to receive the award. Perhaps his widow, Lauren Powell Jobs, will.