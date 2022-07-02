Steve Jobs posthumously received the most valuable American award – iTopnews.de

The US president posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Steve Jobs, one of the founders of Apple.

This award is the highest honor dedicated to individuals who have made “great contributions to United States values ​​and world peace.”

Steve Jobs is honored

The ad describes it as follows:

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor, awarded to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other major community, public, or private endeavours. President Biden has always said that America can be defined by one word: opportunity. Candidates have overcome major obstacles to impressive achievements in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to serving the most vulnerable among us, and acted boldly to drive change in their communities – and around the world – while paving the way for those who come the next generation.

The award ceremony will take place on July 7. Steve Jobs was described in these words:

Steve Jobs (deceased 2011) is the co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Apple, Inc. CEO of Pixar and held senior positions at The Walt Disney Company. His vision, imagination, and creativity led to inventions that have changed and continue to change the way the world communicates, as well as the computer, music, film, and mobile industries.

through the White House / Photo: Tim Cook @ Twitter