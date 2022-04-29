Steelers hopes Kenny Beckett – the cornerback midfielder

Munich – He is the only drafted midfielder in the first round. His role is that the Pittsburgh Steelers hope. Kenny Beckett, the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is set to succeed Ben Roethlisberger, who resigned.

The 23-year-old does not have to change his place of residence for this task. He spent the past five years at the University of Pittsburgh.

The house has not changed. Heinz Field is also home to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Panthers, in which Beckett played. The training facility, which the Steelers and Panthers share in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, will remain the same for Pickett.

“It’s really funny,” says Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. “We’ve been flying around the world, or at least the United States, for the past few months looking for the right guys for us. And we ended up with a guy next door.”

The coach often met his new playmaker. “I’ve known Beckett for a number of years – from the parking lot or wherever. I’ve often wished him good luck for the next big matches.”

In the future he should play the big games in the service of the Steelers.

Quarterback Youth Room with Trubisky and Rudolph

Beckett forms a young quarterback trio with Mitch Trubesky and Mason Rudolph. “We will have three young midfielders with different levels of experience,” said Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert. “Kenny may be the rookie but he’s about to get ready. Obviously the manager will encourage that. It’s just a great option.”

Rudolph was selected by the Steelers in the third round in 2018. Due to Roethlisberger’s vulnerability to injury, he has appeared 17 times since then, but has only managed to make a limited impact. He completed 61.46 percent of his passes, throwing 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

Trubisky was named runner-up by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft and was a start there, but he never quite lived up to many advanced accomplishments. After a brief spell with the Buffalo Bills, he’s now the most experienced quarterback man at 27 years old.

“I’m very familiar with the competition,” Beckett says. “I’ve been doing this my whole life. I know how to be a good teammate while also being able to compete with each other. I look forward to joining the left-back room, getting to know these guys and getting better every day.”

Esume on Pickett: “I love him”

In 2021, he had an outstanding season with the Panthers, winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, being named ACC Player of the Year, and being voted All-American.

“Kenny has developed really well,” Colbert says. “It’s been a great year. It was a good move for him to stay for another year at university. It speaks for him that he has progressed and become a first-round pick.”

But is he really capable of being a two-time Super Bowl winner, or at least being a good NFL quarterback?

“He’s the best midfielder. The only one with talent in the first round,” says expert Patrick Isom. “He broke records for Dan Marino in Pittsburgh, 40 touchdowns, very few interceptions, over 4,000 yards. No other (draft) quarterback has that expectation. The portable kid too. I love him.”

The heart of the fans must already be sure because of the local connection. Only now the services should be correct.

Oliver Jensen

